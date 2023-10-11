HamberMenu
Major portion of desilting work at Adyar river mouth complete, says WRD

A drive to remove encroached structures on various stretches of the river will also be carried out. Once government approval is obtained, vegetation in the waterbody will be cleared ahead of the monsoon

October 11, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
During the northeast monsoon, the Adyar will be able to carry excess rainwater over its present capacity of 60,000-70,000 cubic feet per second. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Water Resources Department has completed a major portion of the work to desilt and widen the stretch from the Adyar river mouth to downstream of Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge. A drive to remove encroached structures on various stretches of the river will also be carried out.

Officials of the WRD said work was under way to transport the accumulated silt to corporation dumpsites and designated vacant sites of schools. The department estimates that nearly 4.86 lakh cubic metre of silt will be removed from the riverbed in the 2-km stretch. Of this, nearly 52,592 cubic metre will be used to strengthen the river’s bund.

During the northeast monsoon, the Adyar will be able to carry excess rainwater over its present capacity of 60,000-70,000 cubic feet per second. Most of the work to desilt and widen the waterway has been carried out in stretches upstream as well. WRD expects the inundation in flood-prone areas, such as Varadarajapuram and Mudichur, may be alleviated this year as the river has been widened, even up to 100 m in some stretches.

Once the government approval is obtained, vegetation in the river will be cleared ahead of the monsoon. Meanwhile, the drive to clear encroached structures in areas such as Kanu Nagar and Annai Satya Nagar is being carried out. Residents, who are willing to move from Annai Satya Nagar, are being relocated to Perumbakkam. The department had identified nearly 10,347 encroachments in the stretch of the river within city limits and has so far removed nearly half of them.

Officials said retrieved land near Thiru. Vi. Ka. Bridge would help in carrying out works as part of the Adyar River Eco-restoration Project. The reclaimed lands will be used to establish sewage treatment plants and riverfront development.

