Major parties hit the campaign trail

CHENNAI

07 February 2022 00:01 IST

Public health remains focus of AIADMK; DMK to begin door-to-door campaign today

Candidates belonging to various political parties have started the campaign in the Greater Chennai Corporation election to 200 wards of the city.

Ambattur zone ward 90 AIADMK candidate N. Ayyanar said his party had started meeting residents, focussing on revival of the welfare schemes such as Amma Canteen. “Our campaign has focussed on improving public health by mini clinics and issuance of patta for residents,” said Mr. Ayyanar.

Residents’ associations have started meeting candidates , adhering to COVID-19 norms. The DMK is expected to launch its campaign on Monday.

Egmore MLA I. Paranthaman said the focus of the campaign for local bodies elections will be on the continuation of the successful welfare measures of the State government in local government at the ward level. "The councillors have to play a key role in quick response to resolve civic issues. The candidates will visit all streets ahead of the elections. Once they are elected councillors, the residents will be able to voice their grievances without any inhibitions as the councillors are residents of the same area," said Mr. Paranthaman.

BJP candidate in Velachery Sayee Sathiyan said the campaign would focus on greater transparency in all aspects of local administration. West Velachery AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association secretary Geetha Ganesh said the elected candidate should meet residents’ associations once in three months to understand their grievances and resolve at the earliest. “The councillor should be easily approachable during an emergency, “ said Ms. Ganesh.

Seeman, Kamal canvass

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday began his party’s campaign for the urban local bodies in Visalatchi Thottam in Mylapore and later met the candidate at the party office in Alwarpet.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Haasan said the party cadres felt that other political parties had not been able to raise their standards to become MNM’s ally.

“We have felt that there is no need for an alliance. There is no need for others to agree with our point of view,” he said.

Mr. Haasan slammed Governor R.N. Ravi’s decision to send back the NEET Bill. “He should not behave like an agent. We live in a federal system. Did we drive out East India Company in exchange for a ‘North India’ company? He is behaving like the Centre’s agent. We have never disrespected the Governor but what is even more important is our self-respect. We will oppose it,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said the party would contest in seats where they had the strength. “We know where we are strong and we will contest in those places where we are strong,” he said. The MNM candidates took a 12-point oath to root out corruption, strengthen democracy in local bodies and provide and improve basic local amenities.

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief co-ordinator Seeman began his campaign in Madurai on Sunday and appeared to slam DMK for not inviting NTK for the all-party meeting on NEET on flimsy reasons despite polling close to 7% of the votes in State Assembly elections.

Speaking about the NTK campaign, NTK General Secretary N. Chandrasekaran said the basic message of the NTK to the people would be that they must “distrust the Dravidian parties” and give NTK’s youngsters a chance.