Major fire in Perungudi dumpyard

The fire was first noticed by the workers around 12.30 p.m. and thick smoke spread to about 5-km radius affecting areas like Madipakkam, Velachery and Pallikarnai

The fire was first noticed by the workers around 12.30 p.m. and thick smoke spread to about 5-km radius affecting areas like Madipakkam, Velachery and Pallikarnai

A major fire broke out at Perungudi dump on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was spotted by staff in the west of the dum around 12.30 p.m. They attempted to put out the fire but were unable to do so. At 2 p.m, they alerted the fire control room.

Personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services stations in Thoraipakkam, Medavakkam, Thiruvanmiyur, Ashok Nagar and Velachery rushed to the spot. The smoke spread to 5-km radius, affecting the neighborhoods in Madipakkam, Pallikaranai and Velachery.

A senior officer of the Fire and Rescue Services said: “We are trying to control the fire which is still raging in a large area. The cause of the fire is not known yet.”

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said the Regional Deputy Commissioner (South) has been deputed to take stock of the situation. Five fire engines along with water lorries have been pressed into service to douse the fire.

The dump has about 3.63 million cubic metres of legacy waste lying across 125 acres. Another 200 acres is used for waste processing and daily waste dumping which is located adjacent to marshland. About 2,000 tonnes of wet waste is dumped there daily.