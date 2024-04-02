Major fire breaks out at plastic scrap godown in Chennai 

April 02, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

A major fire broke out at a godown that stocked plastics and other scrap material in Pallikaranai on Tuesday (April 2, 2024) morning. However, police said no casualties were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The blaze broke out at 10.30 am at the godown located adjacent to Sixth Street, Ram Nagar South Extension. Thick smoke billowed as plastic and other inflammable materials went up in flames. The entire residential area was enveloped in smoke. Panic-stricken residents out their houses to see what was going on.

| Video Credit: R. Sivaraman

Upon receipt of the information, the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived, and as of 1.30 p.m., were fighting the blaze. Fire-fighters said plastic that had caught fire was not easy to put out, and there were explosions inside due to the material stocked there, making it challenging.

Two more godowns, a salon, two eateries were damaged in the fire.

The police are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.