Major fire breaks out at plastic scrap godown in Chennai 

No casualties were reported in the blaze in Pallikaranai; fire-fighters said putting out the flames was challenging

April 02, 2024 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Thick smoke enveloped the locality around the godwon that caught fire, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Thick smoke enveloped the locality around the godwon that caught fire, on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 | Photo Credit: Sivaraman R

A major fire broke out at a godown that stocked plastics and other scrap material in Pallikaranai on Tuesday (April 2, 2024) morning. However, police said no casualties were reported,

The blaze broke out at 10.30 am at the godown located adjacent to Sixth Street, Ram Nagar South Extension. Thick smoke billowed as plastic and other inflammable materials went up in flames. The entire residential area was enveloped in smoke. Panic-stricken residents out their houses to see what was going on. 

Upon receipt of the information, the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel arrived, and as of 1.30 p.m., were fighting the blaze. Fire-fighters said plastic that had caught fire was not easy to put out, and there were explosions inside due to the material stocked there, making it challenging.

Two more godowns, a salon, two eateries were damaged in the fire.

The police are investigating.

