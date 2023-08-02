Major fire breaks out at paint godown in Manali 

August 02, 2023 04:38 am | Updated 04:38 am IST - CHENNAI

A major fire broke out at a paint recycle godown at Manali in north Chennai on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The police said the godown located at Elanthanur in Manali Station limits stored paints of leading brands for recycling into second quality paint.

Around 2 p.m., the workers noticed a spark in the cable of the ceiling fan due to short-circuit. Within no time, it turned into a blaze engulfing the stock. The workers alerted the police control room, who passed on the message to Fire and Rescue Services.

The firefighters from Manali, Ennore and Tiruvottiyur were pressed into service. Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director of Fire and Rescue Services, supervised the operation. “ Over 100 fire service personel were rushed to the spot. We brought the fire under control at 8 p.m,” Ms. Priya said.

There were no casualties.