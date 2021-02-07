Gas tanker develops leak, major fire averted in Kancheepuram

A major fire accident was averted on Saturday evening when an 18-tonne liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) bullet tanker, proceeding towards Puducherry on the Chennai-Tiruchi National Highway, developed a leak and was escorted to a nearby plant.
According to the police, the incident took place at around 5.30 p.m., when the driver of the bullet (a large truck that carries cooking gas in a pressurised state) hit the brakes to avoid a head-on collision. Due to the force, the vehicle climbed onto the median.
As the traffic began to pile up on the highway, the police stepped in to move the vehicle using a crane. One of the pressure valves was minimally damaged and led to a negligible leak in the gas. Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) personnel and the oil company’s fire safety team rushed to the spot and safely escorted the vehicle to the Chengalpattu LPG plant, where the vehicle was weighed and unloaded at around 8 p.m.
“Vehicles from Mahindra World City and Chengalpattu with around 20 personnel were rushed to the spot. Our men sprayed water and ensured that the leak was kept under control by diluting the LPG,” said K. Kumar, District Fire Officer, Kancheepuram.
A police vehicle and an ambulance also accompanied the tanker, he added.
The movement of traffic was affected due to the accident. Vehicles proceeding towards Tiruchi were diverted to the other side.
