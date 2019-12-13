Major fire at chemical godown in Chennai

Chennai

The fire broke out at the godown in Erukkenchery early on Friday

A major fire broke out at a godown stocking chemical raw materials in Erukkenchery, within the city limits, in the early hours of Friday.

The godown belongs to Sri Ganesh Colour company, which manufactures phenyl, soap powder and liquids used for cleaning toilets. It is located on GNT Road.

The Fire Control room received an alert call at 3.45 am. Immediately, personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services from Sembium, Manali, Madhavaram, Vysarpadi and other areas rushed to the spot.

“Personnel from eight stations were pressed into service. Seven fire service vehicles, two foam tenders, five water tenders and Metrowater tankers were used. After fighting for over three hours, we put out the fire,” said a fire officer.

An electric short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire. The sparks may have fallen on hydrogen peroxide and other chemicals stored and triggered the fire. No casualties were reported in the accident, said police.

