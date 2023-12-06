ADVERTISEMENT

Major fire accident averted in a petrol bunk on Rajiv Gandhi Salai

December 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The employees of the petrol station extinguished the fire after stopping a water tanker that was proceeding on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out at a fuel station in Kandhanchavadi, Perungudi on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai on Wednesday. The Thoraipakkam police, along with a fire tender vehicle from the Thiruvanmiyur station, rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

A major fire was averted by the employees of a petrol bunk in Kandanchavadi after a fuel dispensing machine caught fire in the fuel station on Wednesday evening. 

Police said two persons were attempting to start a two-wheeler near the petrol bunk around 5.20 p.m. on Wednesday. However, suddenly a spark emanated from the silencer of the two-wheeler which caused a fire in the pipe of a fuel dispensing machine. Immediately, a water tanker proceeding on the Rajiv Gandhi Salai was stopped and the employees of the petrol station extinguished the fire. 

The Thoraipakkam police, along with a fire tender from the Thiruvanmiyur station, rushed to the spot to investigate the incident. 

