Major canals desilted, 3,877 roads in poor state restored in Chennai 

October 11, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has completed relaying 3,877 roads ahead of the northeast monsoon. The Corporation has also completeddesilting of 5.8 km of Mambalam Canal.

The civic body has identified vulnerable areas along 33 canals that clog the waterways to deploy robotic excavators to clear them.

At least 11 vulnerable locations near culverts of Mambalam Canal have been identified for frequent clearing by robotic excavators. In a bid to expedite the work on bad roads, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan went on night inspections in Madipakkkam and Ram Nagar in coordination with engineers from other agencies, including the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). Roadworks and deep sewerage repair works near a school at Madipakkam were checked on Tuesday.

“This year, work on the backlog roads of 2022-23 and the current roads for 2023-24 have been taken up. Since June, 11,248 roads running to a length of 1,806 km have been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹1,030 crore and so far work on 3,877roads, especially interior roads, has been completed,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

The Corporation maintains 461 bus route roads running to a length of 387 km and 34,640 interior roads of 5,270 km length.

Since 2021-22, the focus was on providing storm-water drains and aiding other service department work. The number of roads completed was 1,656 running to a length of 313 km at an estimated cost of ₹215 crore.

In Madipakkam, 287 roads were dug up in divisions 184 and 187 and 126 roads had been relaid, including 118 cement concrete roads. Of the 35,111 roads covering a length of 5,658 km, permission had been issued for road cutting on 2,955 streets in the last six months, mainly in peripheral areas where the CMWSSB and the Tangedco had taken up infrastructure work, saidDr. Radhakrishnan.

Of the 2,955 roads, 1,967 had been restored while 505 were taken up for temporary restoration. Of these 505 roads, work on 175 had been completed. Work was in progress on 115 roads while 215 roads will be taken up in the coming week, said Dr. Radhakrishnan. The GCC had asked the utility agencies to defer work along 483 roads to prevent hardship to the people during the monsoon.

“It needs to be appreciated that the deep sewer and water supply works are mainly in the peripheral areas which did not have these facilities. The resodents in these areas have been using septic tanks while many apartments had beenreleasing sewage on nearby plots or in storm-water drains, inconveniencing the people. These inevitable works are absolutely needed to provide facilities akin to the Corporation and permanently solve the sanitation issues. Even here substantial progress has been made in restoring roads but recent rain worsened the condition of slushy roads,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.