Maintenance work to be taken up at Minjur desalination plant

November 15, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Chennai

Chennai Metrowater will make alternate arrangements to supply drinking water to parts of North Chennai as maintenance work will be taken up at Minjur desalination plant from November 17 to 19.

According to a press release, drinking water would be supplied from Puzhal water distribution station to Madhavaram, Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, Patel Nagar and Vyasarpadi as maintenance work would be done at the 100 mld desalination plant between 6 a.m. on November 17 and 6 a.m. on November 19.

Residents may store water in advance and also contact Metrowater engineers at (8144930901/8144930902/8144930903/8144930904) or complaint cell at 044-45674567 for mobile water supply if needed.

