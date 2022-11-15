Maintenance work to be taken up at Minjur desalination plant

November 15, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Chennai

Drinking water would be supplied from Puzhal water distribution station to Madhavaram, Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, Patel Nagar and Vyasarpadi as maintenance work would be done on November 17 to November 19.

The Hindu Bureau

Desalination Plant at Minjur. | Photo Credit: R. Shivaji Rao

Chennai Metrowater will make alternate arrangements to supply drinking water to parts of North Chennai as maintenance work will be taken up at Minjur desalination plant from November 17 to 19.

Trending

  1. Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
  2. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  3. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  4. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  5. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release, drinking water would be supplied from Puzhal water distribution station to Madhavaram, Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, Patel Nagar and Vyasarpadi as maintenance work would be done at the 100 mld desalination plant between 6 a.m. on November 17 and 6 a.m. on November 19.

Residents may store water in advance and also contact Metrowater engineers at (8144930901/8144930902/8144930903/8144930904) or complaint cell at 044-45674567 for mobile water supply if needed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

water

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US