Maintenance work to be taken up at Minjur desalination plant

Chennai Metrowater will make alternate arrangements to supply drinking water to parts of North Chennai as maintenance work will be taken up at Minjur desalination plant from November 17 to 19.
Trending
- Bali G20 Summit to focus on food, energy security
- Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
- India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
- Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
- Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
ADVERTISEMENT
According to a press release, drinking water would be supplied from Puzhal water distribution station to Madhavaram, Manali, Tiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, Patel Nagar and Vyasarpadi as maintenance work would be done at the 100 mld desalination plant between 6 a.m. on November 17 and 6 a.m. on November 19.
Residents may store water in advance and also contact Metrowater engineers at (8144930901/8144930902/8144930903/8144930904) or complaint cell at 044-45674567 for mobile water supply if needed.
ADVERTISEMENT