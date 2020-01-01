Maintenance work at Nemmeli plant to hit supply to south Chennai

Water supply to areas in south Chennai, including Perungudi, Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, Besant Nagar, Neelankarai, Mandaveli and Sholinganallur may get affected on January 3 and January 4 as maintenance work is set to begin at the 100-million-litres-a-day capacity desalination plant at Nemmeli.

A press release said the work would start at 3 p.m. on January 3 and end at the same time on January 4.

Residents should store sufficient water in advance and also contact concerned area engineers for tanker water supply for urgent needs.

Contact numbers for Area Engineers follow: Area IX — 81449 30909, Area XIII — 8144930913, Area XIV — 81449 30914, Area XV — 8144930915.