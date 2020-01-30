Maintenance staff injured at Vandalur zoo

A woman, part of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park’s maintenance staff was injured after a tiger cub's nail scratched her hand at the zoo recently.

Vijaya, 58, and her husband, 62, residents of Hastinapuram near Guduvancherry have been both working as part of the zoo’s maintenance staff for several years.

Vijaya was assigned the maintenance of an enclosure that shelters tiger cubs. On January 26, she was standing near the enclosure of Ritwik, the one-and-a-half-year-old tiger cub (named by Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palanswami recently).

By mistake, she had put her hand inside the cage. The nail of the tiger cub caused a minor injury to her hand. She was moved to hospital and given medical attention immediately, said Sudha Ramen, deputy director, Arignar Anna Zoological Park.

At present, the zoo has 16 tigers and a dozen white tigers. The zoo has more than a dozen animal enclosures to accommodate tiger cubs.

Visitors to the Arignar Anna Zoo can also watch videos of tiger cubs on a large LED display set up on the zoo premises.