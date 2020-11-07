Maintenance of parks in city to be privatised

Corpn. sets out to identify 250 entities

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to hand over 50% of the parks for private maintenance by the end of November.

More than 774 parks have been developed by the Greater Chennai Corporation in 426 sq km of the city, and 65 parks are already under private maintenance. “We have been spending ₹45 crore every year towards maintenance of parks. We have planned to hand over all parks for private maintenance and reduce expenditure,” said an official.

The civic body is in the process of identifying about 250 major institutions and industries to start maintenance of the parks, permitting all residents free entry from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

‘Access denied’

While residents in a few localities reportedly complained about private managements denying access to parks, the Corporation officials said some portions of parks and playgrounds had been handed over for private maintenance after taking them over from welfare associations that were controlled by former MLAs and councillors.

Many tennis courts had been taken over from welfare associations and given for private maintenance. The new operator had started paying money to the Corporation, officials said.

Students of Corporation schools will be permitted in the playgrounds free of cost, they added.

The Corporation has proposed to develop a modern sports complex at Kannappar Thidal.

Affordable coaching

Modern coaching facilities for cricket, tennis, badminton and all games would be provided in the area. The facilities would offer all modern services for sports and games. Coaching would be provided at an affordable cost.

A tender would be floated shortly. Similar facilities would be developed in other parts of the city.