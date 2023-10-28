Maintaining healthy lifestyle can help prevent strokes, say neurologists 

October 28, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

On the eve of World Stroke Day, neurologists from across Tamil Nadu highlighted the importance of time in treating a stroke patient. Emphasising the need for early detection, they said every second counts to prevent damage to the brain and for quick recovery.

The doctors from Kauvery Hospital – Venkataraman Karthikeayan, consultant neurologist, neuroimmunology and Parkinson’s Disease from Chennai; S Fazal, consultant neurologist and clinical lead in stroke and neurointervention in Trichy; S. Kavu Devi, consultant neuroanaesthesia and neurocritical care in Tirunelveli – spoke at a webinar on ‘Management of Stroke: Continuity of Care’, as part of The Hindu wellness series on Saturday.

Citing an independent survey, Dr. Karthikeayan said a considerable number of the Indian population (108 to 172 per one lakh population) and especially the young people in urban cities were suffering from stroke due to lifestyle changes. “If they are aware of the symptoms of stroke and seek timely medical attention, then it is possible to revive the dying cells of the brain. The neurological and functional recovery of a stroke patient is much better with physiotherapy and post-hospitalisation care and rehabilitation,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Fazal explained that a stroke was the brain’s equivalent of a heart attack, and could be prevented if people manage their diabetes, cholesterol and blood pressure levels and keep their weight under check by eating healthy and exercising regularly.

A stroke can be spotted by following the acronym BEFAST — balance loss, eyesight changes, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, time to act, said Dr. Devi. “Reaching the hospital at the right time for diagnosis and treatment ensures a life without any major disability,” she added.

Though there has been an increase in awareness among people about strokes, there is still a long way to go, the doctors said. This is primarily because stroke does not present itself with pain, so people do not feel a sense of urgency to get immediate medical care, they said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.