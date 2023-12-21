Main suspect in murder of eight-year-old boy held 

December 21, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Padirivedu Police, Tiruvallur district, on Tuesday arrested a 52-year-old man, who is the main suspect in the kidnapping and murder of an eight-year-old boy.

The victim, identified as S. Hanish, a Class V student at a government school, is from Palavedu village at Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district. He went missing on Saturday from a vacant land near his house while playing. His parents, Suresh and Sindumathi, lodged a complaint with the Padirivedu Police.

In the meantime, a few youngsters from a village near Sri City informed them that they had seen the boy with Rekha, 32, a neighbour of Suresh and Sindumathi, and her friend Ravannaih, 50, travelling on a bike to a village in Andhra Pradesh.

Subsequently, the police nabbed Rekha and questioned her, after which it was found that Rekha and Ravannaih had taken the boy with a plan to demand ransom from his family. As the boy was crying, they smothered him to death, concealed the body in a gunny bag and threw it in a bush in a village in Andhra Pradesh.

The police have arrested her, while Ravannaih was absconding. On Tuesday evening, police arrested him as well. In the meantime, the villagers of Palavedu ransacked the house where Rekha was staying.