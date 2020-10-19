Chennai

Main accused in the rape of a woman from Kilpauk arrested

The city police have arrested the main accused in the rape of a 21-year-old woman from Kilpauk in August.

The victim was living with her mother. At 3 a.m. on August 13, Lingam, of T.P. Chatram, and his associates, S. Rajkumar and R. Anand, entered the hut and attacked the victim’s mother.

The victim was allegedly raped by the trio. However, they fled the scene when the women raised an alarm.

The All-Women police, Kilpauk, launched a manhunt. In the last week of August, Rajkumar, 32, and Anand, 26, were arrested.

According to a senior officer, the main accused Ganesh alias Lingam, 29, who was on the run since the incident has been arrested.

He was remanded in judicial custody until October 29.

