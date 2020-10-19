Main accused in the rape of a woman from Kilpauk arrested

The city police have arrested the main accused in the rape of a 21-year-old woman from Kilpauk in August.
The victim was living with her mother. At 3 a.m. on August 13, Lingam, of T.P. Chatram, and his associates, S. Rajkumar and R. Anand, entered the hut and attacked the victim’s mother.
The victim was allegedly raped by the trio. However, they fled the scene when the women raised an alarm.
The All-Women police, Kilpauk, launched a manhunt. In the last week of August, Rajkumar, 32, and Anand, 26, were arrested.
According to a senior officer, the main accused Ganesh alias Lingam, 29, who was on the run since the incident has been arrested.
He was remanded in judicial custody until October 29.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath