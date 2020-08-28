Main accused in rape intellectually impaired woman in Kilpauk traced

The police said main accused was traced and two other suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 21-year-old intellectually impaired woman at a hut near Kilpauk fourteen days ago.
The victim woman was 21-year-old and has been living with her mother, who is 45-year-old, in a hut near Kilpauk. At 3 a.m. of August 13, Lingam, 31, of T.P. Chatram and his associates, S. Rajkumar, 32, of Selvalakshmi Nagar, and R. Anand, 26, of T.P. Chatram, trespassed into the hut and attacked the victim’s mother.
The victim was allegedly gagged and raped by the trio. The women raised an alarm causing the trio to flee.
The All-Women police, Kilpauk, launched a manhunt to nab suspects. The victim was subjected to medical examination. On a complaint received from the victim’s mother, a case was registered.
A senior police officer said the suspects Rajkumar and Anand had been arrested, and added that the third one, Lingam, had been traced and would soon be arrested.
Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association and Tamil Nadu Association of the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers staged a protest before the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk, on Thursday demanding quick action and immediate arrest of all accused. They also demanded compensation to the victim and police protection to the victim and her mother.
