HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Main accused in Perambur jewellery shop burglary nabbed in Bengaluru

The police nabbed the suspected mastermind and his associate in Bengaluru; they were brought to the city and produced before a court

March 09, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Thursday arrested the main accused and one more person involved in the burglary of a gold jewellery showroom at Perambur.

The police said Gangadhar, the suspected mastermind of burglary and his associate Rithesh, were arrested in Bengaluru. They were brought to the city and produced before a court.

A gang of six had cut open the metal shutters of J.L. Gold Palace on Paper Mills Road, Perambur, using welding equipment and looted 8.5 kg of gold and diamonds from the showroom on the night of February 9.

Last week, the police arrested two persons who were identified as L. Gajendran, 33, and O. Divakar, 28, of Karnataka, in this connection. The police said Gajendran had facilitated the gang to break the iron shutter and Divakar was the driver. Both helped the gang steal a car and change the number plate.

Related Topics

Chennai / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.