Main accused in abduction of Chennai policeman arrested in AP

The man had abducted a head constable and robbed him of more than ₹1lakh using his online banking account

The City Police arrested the kingpin of a gang that had abducted a police official of the SB-CID and robbed him of more than ₹1 lakh, in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Police said that Ravi, of Bhajanai Koil Street in Choolaimedu, was working as a head constable in the SB-CID at the DGP’s office. The victim had been acquainted with the main accused Ajay Vicky some years ago. When the policeman was on his way to his office last Saturday, Vicky, under the guise of showing his newly-opened office in Adyar, took him to a place in Sholinganallur. There he drugged the head constable and robbed him of more than ₹1 one lakh through his online banking account using his mobile phone.

Based on a complaint filed by Mr. Ravi, the City police formed two special teams and arrested the main accused Vicky in Andhra Pradesh.