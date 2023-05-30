ADVERTISEMENT

Mahila Samman savings scheme gains patronage in Chennai City Region

May 30, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

This one-time scheme would be available up to March 31, 2025

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme is growing in popularity, as post offices in Chennai City Region have opened nearly 18,266 savings accounts, with deposits totalling to ₹130 crore, under the scheme as on May 26. A press release said the Department of Posts had introduced the two-year scheme for women and girl children on March 31. Deposits of a minimum of ₹1,000 to ₹2 lakh would earn an annual interest of 7.5%. Special camps are being conducted at various places for opening savings accounts under the scheme. This one-time scheme would be available up to March 31, 2025.

