Mahila Samman savings scheme gains patronage in Chennai City Region

May 30, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate Scheme is growing in popularity, as post offices in Chennai City Region have opened nearly 18,266 savings accounts, with deposits totalling to ₹130 crore, under the scheme as on May 26. A press release said the Department of Posts had introduced the two-year scheme for women and girl children on March 31. Deposits of a minimum of ₹1,000 to ₹2 lakh would earn an annual interest of 7.5%. Special camps are being conducted at various places for opening savings accounts under the scheme. This one-time scheme would be available up to March 31, 2025.