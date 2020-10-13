Mahalingapuram residents complain about ganja menace

Residents of the locality also complained of transgender people taking part in anti-social activities in the locality

Residents of Mahalingapuram are reportedly irked by a problem -- ganja sales in their locality. They also claim that groups of transgender people have been occupying alleys in the locality at nights for the past five years. They claim that there has been no action from the police despite repeated complaints.

There are over 1,000 residents in Mahalingapuram. “The transgender people stand at different points in the locality. When residents walk past, they demand money from us too. It has become a huge problem,” said K. Sekhar, committee member of Mahalingapuram Resident Welfare Association.

He said that some time ago, he approached Prem Anand Sinha, the then Additional Commissioner of police regarding the problem. “There used to be container trucks parked in the locality and all the anti-social activities used to happen behind them. He asked his personnel to remove the lorries and the problem was brought under control,” he explained.

However recently, the problem has aggravated again. G. G. Jayaraman, a resident of the locality, has mailed a complaint to the City Police Commissioner about the issue on October 2.

“Two days ago some policeman called and said that they will look into the complaint. But as of now, nothing has happened. Residents, especially women and children, are not able to venture outside after 10 p.m. Most streets are occupied by transgender people and their customers. All this happens despite CCTV cameras installed in the locality and regular patrolling by policemen,” claimed Mr. Jayaraman.

Another problem highlighted by the residents is the sale of ganja. “Traders come and stand at designated points and the contraband is sold in just a few minutes. We chase them away every day,” alleged Mr. Sekhar.

A police officer said that he will look into the issue. “We are filing cases and asking them to leave. Earlier, there used to be more than 50 transgender people, now there are one or two,” said a police officer.

He said that the police are also helping them to start businesses. “We have provided them with a van to carry out a water can business and we have helped them start a tiffin stall. We are trying to wean them away from anti-social activities,” the officer added.

Regarding sale of ganja in the locality, the officer said that it was a false allegation. “We are closely monitoring it. Contraband sale does not happen here,” he claimed.