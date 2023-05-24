Magilchi to ease up the stress among police personnel 

May 24, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated May 25, 2023 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

A 38-year-old constable faced disciplinary action after he beat up a member of the public. During the inquiry, officers analysed the circumstances that led to the act and found him having had resentment against his superiors. He was a habitual drinker and had abdominal pain and diabetes. He had struggled with public interaction and had anger issues.

Noting his abnormal behaviour, the senior police officers referred him, as an inpatient, to a private hospital for rehabilitation under a new programme. Though he made excuses to avoid admission, he was admitted to the hospital. The therapists there created a safety net to protect him from self-harm. After treatment, he recovered from alcohol addiction. He has been performing his duty without any complaint.

Likewise, when a 37-year-old female constable was irregular, senior officers found that she had matrimonial disputes and suicidal tendencies. She was given counselling by a panel of therapists arranged by the Greater Chennai Police under a psycho-social support programme. She was cured of depression. She is being monitored regularly with medications and individual counselling.

The psycho-social support programme, ‘Magilchi’ (Maximizing Ability Growth, Ideal Life Choices Independences), was launched in June 2022 to engage mental health professionals for the personnel of the Greater Chennai Police. “We have introduced the programme to reduce substance-addiction, predominantly alcohol among the personnel, gambling and online addiction...,” Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said.

The personnel are screened for alcohol and substance dependence; suicidal ideation; stress; misbehaviour with the public or colleagues; and chronic illness. The case history of the personnel, along with family dynamics, is assessed by the therapists and the details are submitted to the consultant psychiatrist. After a treatment procedure is formulated, regular clinical follow-ups are done through therapists.

“After screening, a 21-day programme is held. On the first day, an initial assessment is made to know the treatment needs of the personnel individually. Based on the assessment, 10 days of detoxification, coupled with counselling, is given at a hospital. This is followed by exclusive counselling for personnel and family members for 10 days at a special centre at Velachery,” Mr. Jiwal said.

“Accommodation, food and other facilities are provided at the hospital. A multi-speciality team will treat those having medical co-morbidity,” he said. So far, 1,781 police personnel and family members have benefited from counselling. The programme has yielded good results, he added.

K. Sekar, professor of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), said initially many personnel avoided joining ‘Magilchi’ to avoid stigma. “We are giving individual counselling, motivation counselling, group counselling and de-addiction therapy. Telephone psychiatric consultations are also being given to improve drug and treatment adherence. On seeing the results, many are coming forward to attend the programme.” Police personnel who are under stress can contact +91-6380977682 for relief.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is also available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)