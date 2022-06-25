Magazines for students, teachers to be published by Education Department in Tamil Nadu

‘Oonjal’, ‘Then Chittu’, and ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ will be brought out this year

Students and teachers in government schools in Tamil Nadu are all set to have magazines that they can read and contribute to, the School Education Department has announced.

In a G.O, based on the announcements made in the Assembly by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the department said the two magazines for students would be published on a fortnightly basis and one monthly magazine for teachers this academic year.

The magazine ‘Oonjal’ will be for primary school students and ‘Then Chittu’ will cater to students in senior classes. ‘Kanavu Asiriyar’ will be the monthly magazine for teachers.

The student magazines will be made available in all government schools, and will aim at improving the reading skills of students. It will also encourage their creativity by asking them to contribute for the same.

The magazines will have a mix of state and national news as well as important updates from the districts. The teachers’ magazine will also have contributions from them. It will highlight their achievements and enable them to share teaching methodologies. Developments in technology that can be adopted in classrooms will find a place here.

For the 2022-23 academic year, 20 editions of the student magazines and 10 issues of the teachers’ magazines will be printed. A sum of ₹7.15 crore has been allotted for the same, and the magazines will be printed by the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation.

The department has also asked schools to have a 20-minute session after lunch every day exclusively for reading.