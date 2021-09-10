Magazine editor held for extortion

He allegedly demanded money from a Tangedco engineer for not publishing a story on bribery

The editor of Tamil magazine was arrested on Thursday on the charge of extorting money from a Tangedco engineer.

On September 3, Ramesh Babu met the complainant Karthik Ganesh, 46, assistant executive engineer of Tangedco in Sowcarpet and introduced himself as the editor of a magazine. He accused the engineer of having violated rules in new power connections and threatened to publish it unless he paid ₹75,000 immediately. The engineer paid ₹30,000 on the same day. Again on Thursday, Ramesh Babu called the engineer and demanded ₹10,000. He instructed him to come with money to Mint Street. The engineer lodged a complaint in the Elephant Gate police station and the accused was arrested.