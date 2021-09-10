Chennai

Magazine editor held for extortion

The editor of Tamil magazine was arrested on Thursday on the charge of extorting money from a Tangedco engineer.

On September 3, Ramesh Babu met the complainant Karthik Ganesh, 46, assistant executive engineer of Tangedco in Sowcarpet and introduced himself as the editor of a magazine. He accused the engineer of having violated rules in new power connections and threatened to publish it unless he paid ₹75,000 immediately. The engineer paid ₹30,000 on the same day. Again on Thursday, Ramesh Babu called the engineer and demanded ₹10,000. He instructed him to come with money to Mint Street. The engineer lodged a complaint in the Elephant Gate police station and the accused was arrested.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2021 1:40:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/magazine-editor-held-for-extortion/article36393037.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY