Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam offers big support to our families, say beneficiaries in Chennai

September 15, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Pushpavalli, 37, a flower vendor at Old Thirumangalam, Anna Nagar, received ₹1,000 in her bank account. She will use the money only for the welfare of her children. “I sell flowers to earn a livelihood but this money will make a difference to our life,” she said.

Lakshmi Ramakrishnan, 47, of Anna Street, Old Thirumangalam, said the money would support her family. “I depend on a roadside eatery for livelihood. My house has a thatched roof. My children go to government schools. This money will certainly help us,” she said.

More than eight lakh women in the city have started receiving ₹1,000 a month as part of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam this week.

A resident of Rajan Nagar, Kolathur, who did not wish to be named, said she received the money on September 14. “I am happy because this money has been credited to my account during a challenging period when I lost my house in a court case. I have no house of my own. This money has given me hope during a time of distress,” she said.

Subulakshmi Thangavel, 56, who is a resident of Sivasakthi Nagar Second Street, Kolathur Assembly Constituency, represented by Chief Minsiter M.K. Stalin, has no bank account and so did not get the grant. She depends on her wages. “I was not aware of the help provided by the Corporation officials to open a bank account at the registration centre. So, I failed to register my application at the camp on July 24 in Anusuya Nagar, Bharat School.”

Minister for HR and CE P.K. Sekarbabu launched the scheme in Kolathur. North Chennai MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy was present.

“Many daily wage labourers are residents of our neighbourhood which is located near Retteri near Kumaran Hospital. Many of us failed to register because of the spread of misinformation about our resettlement from the poramboke land. Some poor residents in our area believed they were not eligible for the scheme because they did not have patta for their land,” said Ms. Subulakshmi.

Help desk

To help such women who have been left out of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, Greater Chennai Corporation and the Chennai Collectorate had decided to set up help desks at 39 locations. Beneficiaries who have not received the money can visit the help desks. For details, residents can call the Corporation helpline 1913 or the helpdesk at Ripon Buildings 044-25619208.

Officials have been asked to post adequate workers to help the beneficiaries who intend to get the grant. Officials at each of the help desks have been asked to give details about the status of the application to the beneficiaries. Reports will be sent to the Corporation on a daily basis about the new beneficiaries added to the list every day. “The inclusion of beneficiaries is a continuous process,” said an official.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian launched the scheme in Kodambakkam zone. Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian were present.