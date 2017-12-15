Maestro to kick off December festival at Music Academy

The prestigious Music Academy has broken the mould by inviting music director Isaignani Ilayaraja to inaugurate its 91st annual music conference and concerts on Friday. For an institution perceived to be ‘tradition-bound’ and sworn to uphold the pure strands of classical music, this is certainly a watershed moment.

“He [Ilaiyaraaja] has been an icon of Chennai music for the last four decades. In the past we had invited Governors, sportspersons, judges and others to inaugurate the event. It is very appropriate that Ilaiyaraaja inaugurates the current season. He is well-versed in Carnatic, Western classical and folk music,” said N. Murali, president of the Academy, explaining the rationale behind inviting the maestro to inaugurate the function.

He said the vibrant Chennai music scenario had the space for all kinds of music and Mr.Ilaiyaraaja had said he was very happy to participate in the function. “Vocalist andIlaiyaraaja’s guru T.V. Gopalakrishnan will also be on the dais to propose the name of this year’s Sangita Kalanidhi N. Ravikiran,” he added.

In 1988, while presiding over the annual function, the Sangita Kalanidhi-elect and flute maestro T. Viswanathan had said Music Academy was the ideal organisation for providing a platform and facilitating a fruitful exchange of ideas between traditional art music and cinema music.

Extensive sway

“I feel we must be aware of it (film music) and study it, precisely because it has such a hold over the vast majority of the population. And we must certainly not underestimate its power and the fact that it is not only the predominant music of India today, but that it is slowly overtaking traditional art music,” Mr. Viswanathan had said.

He went on to explain: “While the gap between the two genres of music was not so wide in the past — in other words when cinema music was mostly a popularised version of art music — today, film music is being overwhelmingly influenced by a number of outside sources. If we as traditional artistes take the first step towards a mutual understanding, working towards a dialogue between ourselves, and movie music directors, hopefully this gap would narrow.”

In Tamil Nadu, historically, there has been close interaction between the worlds of Carnatic music and film music. Papanasam Sivan, celebrated as the Tamil Thyagaraja, had acted in films and penned a number of film songs. M.M. Dhandapani Desikar’s films songs were soaked in classical tradition and even Musiri Subramania Iyer had acted in the film Thukaram. Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer had acted in Nandanar and the lead role was done by K.B. Sundaramabal, who had once dominated the classical music world.

G.N. Balasubramaniam acted in a few films and in Sakunthala rendered a memorable Kambodhi virutham. M.S. Subbulakshmi, M.L. Vasanthakumari, D.K. Pattammal, as well as N.C. Vasanthakokilam actively involved themselves in the film world and rendered memorable songs. Equally brilliant was the short contribution of M. Balamuralikrishna. K.J. Yesudas’ association with both the worlds did much to popularise Carnatic music among the people, it is argued.

‘Appropriate choice’

Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the news. While many appreciated the Music Academy’s move to invite Mr. Ilaiyaraaja to inaugurate the 2017 Margazhi season, there was some criticism also. Rejecting the criticism over the choice of Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, writer Lalitha Ram said nobody had objected when personalities who had nothing to do with music were invited to inaugurate the festival. “Who will be more appropriate to inaugurate the festival if not Ilaiyaraaja? On the one hand, he introduced every form of music in film songs and, on the other, he effectively handled Carnatic ragas including rare ragas in films,” he said.

Mr. Murali said a special postal cover to commemorate the UNESCO’s recognition of Chennai’s contribution to music will be released by Post Master General (Chennai City Region) and Mr. Ilaiyaraaja will receive it.