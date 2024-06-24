GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s special album Divya Pasurams launched

Eight pasurams have been chosen for the album from the 4,000 verses of the Nalayira Divya Prabhandham, written by the 12 Alwars

Updated - June 24, 2024 10:54 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 10:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Music director Ilaiyaraaja releasing the special album Divya Pasurams and the first copy was received by Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at a function held in Krishna Gana Sabha, in Chennai on Monday.

Music director Ilaiyaraaja releasing the special album Divya Pasurams and the first copy was received by Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy at a function held in Krishna Gana Sabha, in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Divya Pasurams, a special album containing pasurams from the Nalayira Divya Prabhandham, set to music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja, was launched at Krishna Gana Sabha here on Monday.

In an event organised by Mercuri Foundation, from the 4,000 verses of the Nalayira Divya Prabhandham, written by the 12 Alwars, eight pasurams were chosen for the album.

Mr. Ilaiyaraaja, said, after Thiruvasagam, many well-wishers had asked him to compose music for the Nalayira Divya Prabhandham too. But, he said everything has a time for it, and this has happened at the right time too. 

As the song, Pallandu Pallandu played in the auditorium, Mr. Ilaiyaraaja handed over the first copy of the album to Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Ramanuja Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.

“Everyone sings these verses but Mr. Ilaiyaraaja has added beautiful music to it and dedicated it to the world today. We are moved by his devotion, commitment, dedication and charitable attitude,” the seer said.

Tamil scholar D. Gnanasundaram, scholar U. Ve. Venkatesh also spoke on the occasion. There was a spiritual discourse by Srinithi and a dance performance by Anitha Guha’s Bharathanjali during the programme.

