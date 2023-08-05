ADVERTISEMENT

Maduravoyal-Sriperumbudur elevated corridor included in NHAI’s work plan for this year

August 05, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Work on the 23.2-km-long Maduravoyal-Sriperumbudur elevated corridor is likely to begin before the end of this financial year. According to sources in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the ₹3,500-crore project has been included in this year’s work plan. 

The detailed project report for the six-lane corridor is nearing completion and tenders are likely to be called in a couple of months. The corridor will run above the median of the congested Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and the super structure will be supported by a single pier.  The construction is likely to be taken up in two packages, one from Maduravoyal to the Chennai Outer Ring Road and the other from that point to Sriperumbudur. The corridor will join the highway ahead of the Sriperumbudur toll plaza. 

This stretch of the highway witnesses around 1.15 lakh passenger car units, which would translate to around 1 lakh vehicles during peak hours. Upon completion, at least 80% of the vehicles are expected to take the elevated road, which is being envisaged as part of the greenfield Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway. 

