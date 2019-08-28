Madurai student to visit NASA

A tenth standard student from Madurai will travel to the U.S. and spend a week at the NASA headquarters, after winning the National Space Science Contest 2019.

J. Dhaanya Thasnem, a student of Mahatma Montessori Matric Higher Secondary school is among the three winners of the contest, an online science aptitude and general knowledge test conducted by the US-based Go4Guru, an online tutoring and educational tour services company.

Ms. Dhaanya said she had written about ‘Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam- My Hero’ in the contest. “I am looking forward to learn everything practically during this trip to the U.S,” she said. Ms. Dhaanya will be visiting the U.S. for nine days. The winners of the 2019 Space Science Contest will take part in the Go4Guru’s International Space Science contest, and five winners will be awarded a scholarship of $10,000 by the Florida Institute of Technology for its courses.

Dr. Don Thomas, the former NASA astronaut who presented her with her ticket to the U.S, will be speaking to over 25,000 students in the next two weeks. On Wednesday, he will interact with students at Saveetha Dental College and will visit other institutions across Tamil Nadu including students at Aruppukottai.