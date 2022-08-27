Madras Week: The challenge of getting the ‘past’ to tick right

Photo: Ravindran R

On August 17, around three-quarters past six in the evening, the Mint Clock Tower cut the picture of a nuclear family in disarray, their differences out in the open.

Of the four clocks, one had sprinted ahead of the rest, its erratic hour hand perched defiantly on seven. The minutes hand however was a paragon of discipline, keeping time diligently. But damage to the family’s reputation as traditional keepers of time has been done.

A police personnel standing nearby — at the Mint junction is found a Washermenpet police booth and also a traffic police outpost — reveals that since the last three days, the clocks, at least two of them, are at variance, and that only the day before did technicians climb up the tower and worked on those errant timepieces. Clearly, more clambering-up was needed.

The vast majority of people frequenting this section would not have noticed this anomaly though. Four clocks in a clock tower being at loggerheads is no more unsettling than a family harbouring disagreements within private walls. At the time of the clock tower being installed, such dissensions would have been found distasteful by the wider world, as they depended on the clock tower to go about their schedules. Clock towers were trusted time-keepers for people.

With the ubiquitous cellphone, clock towers are now as redundant as flintstones, being seen mostly as relics of the past. However, to truly honour them is to help them tick right. For the upkeep of its clock towers, Greater Chennai Corporation engages a clutch of technicians.

It is small clutch, ever dwindling and hardly replenished with fresh talent. Towards the fag end of July, the clock tower at Ripon Building was undergoing a refurbishment exercise. Syed Feroze, 49 years old, is on a retainership with the Greater Chennai Corporation to maintain this clock.

Offering a ringside view of the restoration work, he demonstrates the complicated nature of the mechanism that keeps the giant clock ticking — not just ticking, but ticking in grand style.

The 1913-manufactured clock has five bells and six hammers and every 15 minutes, it rings four times. Eight times, every 30 minutes. Twelve times every 45 minutes. And 16 times every one hour.

Every 24 hours, there are patient rotations to be carried out to have its various units keeping proper time. Syed elaborates that 160 rotations for the hours section; another 160 rotations needed for the minutes; and yet another 160 for the quarter chiming.

Syed says he has mentored Imran Khan, a youngster, into the role of attending to certain routine work involving this clock. Before Syed came on board, R Thyagarajan who was employed with GCC, served as caretaker of the clock. Thyagarajan’s passing had left a void.

Syed, who has rubbed shoulders with Thyagarajan, as also another GCC employee SA Rahim, who “guided me into repairing clocks of these proportions and significance”, notes that now mechanics who can work on such clocks are thin on the ground. During the recent restoration exercise, Syed, 49, was reportedly assisted by his wife Ayesha Nazeer in cutting the 36 pieces that go into the making of each of the four dials. Each dial is 8 feet in diameter. “I had trained her to do this work,” says Syed. “There has to be an effort to train many youngsters in the art and science of maintaining these clocks.”