Madras week | Life in the day of a fisherman

“Fishing is not just a profession for us; it is a way of life,” says Ashok, a fisherman from Urur Olcott Kuppam, in Besant Nagar. After over 17 years of venturing into the sea, Ashok remains deeply committed to fishing, despite the many challenges the profession throws at him. He has never considered leaving fishing for another vocation.

When speaking about his daily routine he says, it varies with the seasons and the availability of different fish species. Since this is the season of squids, he starts his day at 2 a.m. and returns to the shore by around 11:30 a.m. The essentials he carries while going fishing are drinking water, GPS, lights, backup diesel and identity card.

He slowly walks to a tent, with a roof made of dried coconut leaves, where fishing nets seem piled like a bean bag. He says the nets are sourced from various parts of the city, including Kasimedu, Thiruvanmiyur and Kovalam. The price of the net begins from ₹400 per kg and the one he, currently uses for squid fishing, costs around ₹850 per kg.

Ashok, while speaking about the challenges of the profession, says, “I own a fibre boat that runs on diesel and the frequent hike in fuel prices has significantly affected our work in many ways. Climate change has also had a major impact on us. When I started 17 years ago, we could predict when certain fish varieties would be available. But now, it is completely unpredictable, and we find all species throughout the year, which drives down the market value of fishes.”

Recalling an unforgettable experience, he says, “Five years ago, I was caught in a tornado in the middle of the sea, in the month of May. Unexpectedly, the motor broke down and the GPS stopped working. But somehow, I managed to reach the shore after an-hour-and-a-half of struggle. I will never forget that experience for the rest of my life.”

Ashok also mentioned that financial assistance provided by the State government during the annual fishing ban period is very helpful.

“We belong to this city; not even a deadly disaster like a tsunami can separate us from it and we have no place other than Madras,” says Ashok.

There are four members in Ashok’s family and their favourite pastime is visiting the play area and the food stalls at Besant Nagar beach on weekends. The little things they do without any expectation makes their lives, more beautiful.

