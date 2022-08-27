Madras Week: GCC parks to come alive with traditional games

August 27, 2022 21:30 IST

Here is an opportunity to play traditional games at neighbourhood parks. As part of Madras Week celebrations, Kreeda, the organisation reviving traditional Indian games, has tied up with the Parks Department of the Greater Chennai Corporation to take traditional games to neighbourhoods.

The first such activity will be held on August 28 at the park near Tidel Park from 4.00 p.m. to 6 p.m. Games such as pallanguzhi, aadu puli attamd, kattam vilayattu, dahdi and nakshatra vijayattu can be played by visitors.

This activity will be held every Friday at the same time in a different park for 10 weeks. The Sensory Park at Kotturpuram Sensory Park will host the event on September 2.

According to a press release, Kreeda has always believed in conducting Madras Week events at places where the common man can also participate, opening it up for people of all age groups and backgrounds.

In the past, the Kreeda team had organised events at Chennai Metro Station, and drove a specially-designed car for 30 days that went to various places.

In addition to the games, a small display about Chennai’s gaming tradition will be put up, the release adds.

