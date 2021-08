19 August 2021 01:22 IST

The C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation and Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation: ‘Madras Inked’ by Manohar Devadoss and Sujatha Shankar. Book launch, Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit releases the book, talk livestreamed on CPRIIR YouTube Channel, 6 p.m.

