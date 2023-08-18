ADVERTISEMENT

Madras Week | Chennai city turns 384

August 18, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

A celebration of Chennai city as part of The Hindu’s #MadeOfChennai initiative

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Dr. Puratchi Thalaivar Central Railway station and the photo of the same, from The Hindu Archives | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Through its month-long celebration titled ‘Festival of Chennai — Madras Month 2023’, The Hindu celebrates the 384th anniversary of Chennai. This year, we bring to you the flavours that define the city, iconic structures that have stood the test of time and the transport systems from the past till the present that not only aided in commute but also served as lifelines at times of crisis.

Bundled with the coverage of The Hindu for this Madras Week, this folder presents a peek into the city’s glorious past and the vibrant present.

Related stories

Once upon a time in Madras | Boats, coracles, and an island
Chennai’s biryani ‘masters’ are experts at cooking massive feasts for thousands of people
What’s on the menu in Chennai’s college canteens?
Madras Day | A Chennai fisherwoman shows how to make the perfect fish curry
On a ride from Madras to Chennai
Made in Madras | The pidgin we love to use in Madras
Madras Day | The buses that drove Madras into Chennai, a cosmopolitan city
Sailing on the Cooum on a pleasure boat
Wheels within wheels | Chennai’s autorickshaws riding through a midlife identity crisis
Also Ran | Cycle rickshaws: of the past and present in a changing city
And the train chugs out of Royapuram
When horse carts ruled Madras roads
The long story of how a Dalit family once ruled the global condiment industry
Made in Madras | This fabric checks all the boxes
Madras Day | From ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ to ‘Jorthaale’, tracing Tamil rap’s evolution in Chennai
Gana, thriving through different mediums
Made of Chennai | Celebrate Madras through rare photos, music, culture and food
When a letter informing the British of Napoleon’s death reached Madras
Madras Day | What was Chennai like in the 1930s?
Madras Week: Banyans as frontispiece
Madras Week: Decoding heritage walks, step by step
Madras’ own Safire theatre that set many a young heart afire
Madras Day | Tracing the evolution of Madras through old maps of the city
Madras Day | An Anglo-Indian memory of St. Thomas Mount
‘It is my dream to see Cooum, Adyar, and Buckingham Canal completely clean’
‘The love and affection of fans is unbelievable’
I am proudly made of Chennai, says musician Devan Ekambaram
‘Chennai is blessed with diverse music’
Madras Day | Tamil writer Sivasankari talks about her memories of Mount Road
Madras Day | Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti on the once-quiet neighbourhood of T Nagar
Kasturi Buildings: A tour through the premises

