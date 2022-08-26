Madras Week | Exploring the city on foot

  • The Package

There is much to explore in its myriad alleyways — temples, churches, mosques, customs, habits, niches, smells, sounds, people and traffic that reminds you of an old city that happily, and sometimes grudgingly, but constantly melds with the new.

MADRAS WEEK | Chennai Fort St. George: behind the structures, stories of the past unfold Sunitha Sekar
MADRAS WEEK | Chennai Madras’ very own dream factories S. Poorvaja
MADRAS WEEK | Chennai A walk through Pallikaranai marsh, the city’s last wetland Pon Vasanth B.A
A view of the Industrial Estate at Ambattur taken on January 15, 1965.
Chennai Built to last, the story of Guindy Industrial Estate
Participants of the Heritage Food Walk at the Bharathi Mess in Triplicane.
Tamil Nadu Developing a taste for the flavours of Madras
A block of the 11 single cells where patients used to be kept in solitary confinement till the 1990s at the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk.
Chennai Remnants of the past at Institute of Mental Health
The baby turtles going into the sea is a sight to behold for nature lovers.
Chennai Chennai’s favourite annual visitors
Participants discussing the contributions of prominent women of Chennai during the Madrasin Pengal Heritage Walk.
Chennai Remembering the women who helped build Madras
Merchandise on Chennai
Chennai Showcasing the city through souvenirs
Members of the Great Cholas Heritage Research Group on a heritage walk in Mylapore.
Chennai Connecting with the saints of yore in modern-day Chennai
Chennai A compilation that captures the flavour of old city
A new perspective: Several aspects of life in North Madras, particularly at Kasimedu harbour, through the ages came as a revelation to the participants of the heritage tour organised recently.
Chennai Going north, a hark back to the glory of the fishing city by the sea
A view of the Pallavaram Sandhai
Chennai Pallavaram Sandhai, a thriving business hub
A pivotal role: In the early 20th Century, Art Deco buildings became a sign of protest against the British by swadeshi business leaders.
Chennai An old city clothed in the glory of Art Deco architecture
