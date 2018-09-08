Madras varsity to set up research centre on MGR

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has announced that a new centre for research would be set up in the name of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran at the University of Madras.

The Dr. MGR Social Centenary Social Development Research Centre will receive ₹5 crore grant from the State government and conduct studies on ways to improve schemes initiated by him in the field of education, health and women’s empowerment besides the midday meal scheme.

Mr. Palaniswami said the centre was being established to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of MGR and the valedictory of the post-centenary diamond jubilee celebrations of the university. The government has also announced ₹5 crore for renovation of the university’s libraries, the tower clock building and the buildings on the Marina campus. It was disappointing that students who should be focused in shaping their future had taken to carrying weapons. He advised them to shun violence and approach social problems around them intelligently and not be swayed by emotions.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had given priority to education — school and college and had started new colleges and new courses.

Teacher-pupil ratio

The current government followed in her footsteps and continued to allocate funds to improve education. This had improved the gross enrolment ratio of the SC, ST students also, he said.

Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan said the State had the most number of research students in the country and the teacher-pupil ratio was 1:18, whereas for the country it averaged 1:29. University Vice-Chancellor P. Duraisamy gave a brief history of the University, one of the first three higher education institutions set up by the British.

The Chief Minister distributed awards to professors whose research had won acclaim and students who had won awards in national and international events.

Meanwhile, a group of students from the Political Science, Public Administration and Journalism Departments protested infront of V-C’s office demanding basic amenities. They were detained by the police and released late in the evening.