Madras varsity to conduct free coaching for NET

The University of Madras has announced that it would conduct free coaching for National Eligibility Test to be conducted by the University Grants Commission.
SC, ST and OBC candidates are eligible to take part.
The programme will be conducted from June 7 to 16. The last date to submit the filled-in application forms is May 30. Candidates may contact Director (in-charge), Students Advisory Bureau, Chepauk Campus, 044-25399518.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor