Madras varsity to conduct free coaching for NET

The University of Madras has announced that it would conduct free coaching for National Eligibility Test to be conducted by the University Grants Commission.

SC, ST and OBC candidates are eligible to take part.

The programme will be conducted from June 7 to 16. The last date to submit the filled-in application forms is May 30. Candidates may contact Director (in-charge), Students Advisory Bureau, Chepauk Campus, 044-25399518.