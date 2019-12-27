Madras varsity gets ₹24.15-crore grant

The Higher Education Department has sanctioned a one-time grant of ₹24.15 crore to the University of Madras to complete a multi-storey building on its Taramani campus.

The building was commissioned during G. Thiruvasagam’s vice-chancellorship in 2010, and the construction contract was given to an outsider instead of the Public Works Department.

The construction was suspended in 2014 due to financial constraints in the university. The poor finances of the university did not allow it to take up the construction, and its requests for finance to complete the structure were on hold.

Last week, the government issued an order granting the funds in response to the registrar’s request for ₹31 crore. The G.O. stated that the one-time grant to complete the balance works of the building was approved based on the recommendation of the finance committee and the Syndicate in March.

The university has also sought a sanction of ₹35 crore as a one-time grant to pay the retirement benefits of the teaching and non-teaching staff.

“We are awaiting the government’s approval. Once that comes, the university’s financial problem will be solved. It will benefit around 145 persons,” university vice-chancellor Duraisamy said.