Madras varsity calls for donations

The University of Madras has issued a circular to all its campuses, inviting its teaching staff to donate a day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, to help the State combat the COVID-19 crisis.

In the circular, the registrar of the university has said that “at least one day’s salary”, in the month of April, be donated.

Those willing to donate more or do not wish to donate can write to the registrar personally, before April 17, the circular said.