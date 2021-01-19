Madras University’s IDE get nod to start B.Ed degree programme

CHENNAI

19 January 2021

The university’s Institute of Distance Education will be able to admit 500 candidates per session for the programme

The Institute of Distance Education of the University of Madras, on Monday, received approval to launch a two-year B Ed programme.

Former Vice Chancellor P. Duraisamy had initiated the effort to launch the course in 2017, but it was delayed due to the University's non-compliance with various norms of the regulatory authorities. While the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) gave its approval in 2019, the University had to await permission from the University Grants Commission.

“We got approval in 2019 but in 2020 we could not offer the programme. Due to the pandemic the UGC cancelled the approval process last year. Very few universities managed to get B.Ed programmes. We applied again in October last and received the approval today,” said an official.

The University has got permission to admit 500 persons per session. Admission to IDE programmes are conducted twice a year – once in the calendar year that begins in January and then again in the academic year that begins in June.

The pandemic had delayed the completion of the academic year admission, which was extended till December. The calendar year is expected to begin from February consequently, the official said.

Meanwhile, the University has to complete some mandatory paperwork following which it would start the admission process, officials said.

The University already has approval to offer 37 programmes through IDE, including 15 undergraduate and 22 postgraduate programmes in both English and Tamil medium.

Six additional UG/PG programmes apart from B Ed have received UGC approval. They include geography, medical sociology, sociology and music.

According to an official, teachers had been recruited on temporary basis to teach the B Ed programme. As per NCTE norms some faculty from other departments had also been deputed to the IDE.

The University was unable to recruit faculty as the admission process was mired in litigations. The court has ruled in favour of the University, but it is yet to start the recruitment process.