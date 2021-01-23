Varsity sets up centre on MGR’s legacy

CHENNAI

23 January 2021 01:48 IST

Chief Minister inaugurates centre which has been given a grant of ₹5 crore

The University of Madras has set up Dr. MGR Social Research Centre to mark the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated it through video conference. The centre has been set up with a grant of ₹5 crore. Interest accruing from the grant would be used to do research, said S.S. Sundaram, director of the centre. Housed on the first floor of the centenary building of the university, the centre will conduct studies on the Dravidian ideology of the former Chief Minister; his relationship with C.N. Annadurai; the State’s performance during his leadership; his speeches and writings; and the social welfare measures that he took up during his tenure from 1977 to 1987.The Centre would study the impact of the noon meal scheme that he introduced and the spread of his authority. It will encourage research into the Central-State relationship during MGR’s tenure, besides his contribution to the world of entertainment and arts.

Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, High Education Secretary Apoorva and Vice-Chancellor S. Gowri were present.

Advertising

Advertising