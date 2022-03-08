Madras University to give Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar award for girl students

The award was announced as part of International Women’s Day celebrations

The University of Madras on Tuesday announced an award in the name of Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar to be presented to deserving girl students of the university.

The award has been initiated with a fund of ₹5 lakh from the Sethu Bhaskara Agricultural College and Research Foundation, Karaikudi, on the event organised to celebrate International Women’s Day on the university’s campus.

S. Gowri, Vice-Chancellor of Madras University, in his address, said the award named after Velu Nachiyar, who fought the British government, could not have come at a better time.

The function organised by the university in association with the Tamil Nadu Association of Women Advocates (TAWA) felicitated three women micro-entrepreneurs — Bhuvaneshwari, Saaral Daniel and Gracy of the Working Women’s Forum. Nandini Azad, president of Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW) and board member of lRU International, and Advocate Shantha Kumari, president of TAWA, were also felicitated on the occasion.

The city saw multiple programmes on the occasion of International Women’s Day with the Tamil Nadu IPS officers’ Wives Association and the Tamil Nadu Police in association with Apollo Hospitals organising an exclusive women’s health screening camp. The two-day programme was inaugurated by Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu in the presence of Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal at Rajarathinam stadium.

In the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital a special health camp for female workers was organised. Hospital Dean Dr. R. Jayanthi presided in the health camp. The Chennai division of the Southern Railway celebrated Women’s Day with the theme ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’ by conducting a women’s wellness camp.

Mohan’s Diabetes Speciality Centre hosted a free diabetes testing camp at important Metro Rail stations titled ‘Wonder Women Fest 2022.’

Ini Ella Nalamey, a book authored by Amudha Hari, senior obstetrician and gynaecologist, was released by Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu. She flagged off the Walkathon event arranged by a team of Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Karapakkam.

Kauvery Hospital hosted an interactive discussion for employees of corporates on ‘Understanding Menstruation’. Kavitha Sundaravadanam, senior family physician at the hospital, spoke.