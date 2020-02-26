Madras University Teachers Association writes to Chancellor

The Madras University Teachers Association (MUTA) has written to Chancellor-Governor Banwarilal Purohit that the process of Syndicate and Senate nomination for the Vice-Chancellor search panel violated University rules. Both P. Ramasamy and P. Maruthamuthu had served Madras University and were pensioners, becoming former employees, the letter said.

The association cited a Madras High Court verdict in the MKU instance in 2018 which gave a month’s time for the MKU senate nominee election. Such transgressions continued as violations of previous senates and syndicates had not been brought to the Chancellor’s notice, said MUTA general secretary C. Murugan.