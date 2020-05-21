Madras university syndicate meeting on Friday

CHENNAI

21 May 2020 11:57 IST

The syndicate will constitute a convenor committee to oversee the university’s functions until a new Vice Chancellor is appointed

The syndicate of the University of Madras will be held on Friday. It will be the last meeting Vice Chancellor P. Duraisamy will chair, as his tenure ends on May 26.

The syndicate did not meet last month following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nor was the senate meeting held. As a result, the university could not discuss the budget.

Apart from its routine business, the syndicate will constitute a convenor committee to oversee the university’s functions until a new V-C is appointed.

The members will also take up the grant of provisional affiliation for new courses to colleges which have completed full paperwork. The inspection committee will visit the colleges after the lockdown is lifted, an official said.

The convenor committee would include either three or five professors. The constitution would be from among the university faculty and could include the Higher Education secretary as an ex-officio member and professors drawn from colleges affiliated to the university and the syndicate respectively.

Meanwhile, the V-C search panel committee has met twice so far and the committee has called for applications from candidates for the post. The last date for candidates to submit applications is June 4. The committee will then scrutinise the applications and conduct interviews.