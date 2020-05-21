Chennai

Madras university syndicate meeting on Friday

The syndicate will constitute a convenor committee to oversee the university’s functions until a new Vice Chancellor is appointed

The syndicate of the University of Madras will be held on Friday. It will be the last meeting Vice Chancellor P. Duraisamy will chair, as his tenure ends on May 26.

The syndicate did not meet last month following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, nor was the senate meeting held. As a result, the university could not discuss the budget.

Apart from its routine business, the syndicate will constitute a convenor committee to oversee the university’s functions until a new V-C is appointed.

The members will also take up the grant of provisional affiliation for new courses to colleges which have completed full paperwork. The inspection committee will visit the colleges after the lockdown is lifted, an official said.

The convenor committee would include either three or five professors. The constitution would be from among the university faculty and could include the Higher Education secretary as an ex-officio member and professors drawn from colleges affiliated to the university and the syndicate respectively.

Meanwhile, the V-C search panel committee has met twice so far and the committee has called for applications from candidates for the post. The last date for candidates to submit applications is June 4. The committee will then scrutinise the applications and conduct interviews.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 12:48:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/madras-university-syndicate-meeting-on-friday/article31639024.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY