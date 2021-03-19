Madras varsity convocation on April 8

CHENNAI

19 March 2021 01:19 IST

The University of Madras will conduct its 163rd convocation on April 8.

Applications for the convocation for Ph. D. holders are available at the enquiry counter on the Chepauk campus. Candidates can collect the same either from the office on payment of ₹25 or download it from the university website www.unom.ac.in.

The last date to submit applications is March 25, according to registrar in-charge N. Mathivanan.

Advertising

Advertising