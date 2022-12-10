Madras through the lens

December 10, 2022 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

The Chennai Photo Walk (CPW) is back with its annual event to showcase the works of amateur and professional photographers and their best clicks of the city. Titled ‘Eyes of Madras 4.0’, the three-day exhibition that concludes on December 11 is in its fourth edition. The pandemic had forced the group to take a break over the last two years.

The 1,300 images received from 181 members were shortlisted to 150 taken by 95 participants. The process of selection was handled by an eminent panel of jury members, says a press release.

Some of the themes this year were: Chennai, Home for everyone; Beauty of BnW; Beauty on Three Wheels; Warriors of Chennai (a dedication to COVID warriors); Busy and Enga area ulla varadha — area of focus this year — celebrating Kannagi Nagar.

The organisers intend to have a digital display of images that could not be accommodated due to constraints of space.

Fifteen-year-old CPW is the result of ideation by a few passionate photographers. It currently has over 16,000 members in its social media group. The objective of the group is to capture and document every bit of Chennai. It conducts photo walks on the first and third Sundays in and around Chennai.

Anyone can become a member of CPW. We just ask them two questions: Their interest in photography and love for Chennai, says the release.

The exhibition concludes today at 8 p.m. at The Art Houz, Sterling Road, Nungambakkam. Entry to the exhibition is free.

For more details, contact Ramaswamy Nallaperumal at 9444062684; or Naveen Kumar at 9940013232