Madras memories

The city held an annual flower show until the 1980s. It used to be conducted at the My Ladye’s Garden near the Central Railway Station, spread across 4.5 acres. The garden used to be a part of the People’s Park, created in 1859.

When Tamil music was brought to the fore

It was in June 1943 that the Tamil Isai Sangam was founded by Raja Sir Annamalai Chettiar. Its aim was to propagate and encourage Tamil songs. The sangam held its own music conference in December that year. Artists, including M.S. Subbulakshmi, M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, K.B. Sundarambal and G.N. Balasubramaniam, performed at the sangam.

